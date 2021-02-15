Police look for man who may have information in Belton homicide

BELTON, Mo. — Police hope a man’s unique tattoos will help the public find him.

Detectives are looking for 38 year-old Charles E. Baldwin Jr. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Belton PD says he also has has distinctive tattoos on his neck and face, including “GUCCI” over his right eye.

Detectives believe Baldwin is driving a red BMW sedan, but they don’t know the numbers on his license plates.

Officers want to question him in connection with a homicide that happened Friday morning. Police found the body of a man in a parking lot of a Belton apartment complex. They were called to the scene at E. 125th and Spring Valley Road around 12:30 a.m. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. They also haven’t released the victim’s name.

If you know where to find Baldwin, call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.