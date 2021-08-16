Police look for suspect accused of stealing SUV with $50k worth of medical supplies inside

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for a suspect who stole an SUV, but took off with much more than the vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect stole a black 2020 Jeep Compass on August 11 from an area near Indian Creek and Roe Boulevard. The victim told police there was more than $50,000 worth of medical equipment inside the stolen Jeep.

Police released a picture of the man they think stole the Jeep.

Courtesy: Overland Park Police

They say the suspect drove up in a silver four door compact sedan. He parked the car near the Jeep, then took off in the Jeep. Police say the suspect later returned and retrieved the silver car.

Courtesy: Overland Park Police

If you can help identify the suspect, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.