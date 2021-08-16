Police look for suspect accused of stealing SUV with $50k worth of medical supplies inside

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for a suspect who stole an SUV, but took off with much more than the vehicle.
Investigators said the suspect stole a black 2020 Jeep Compass on August 11 from an area near Indian Creek and Roe Boulevard. The victim told police there was more than $50,000 worth of medical equipment inside the stolen Jeep.
Police released a picture of the man they think stole the Jeep.
They say the suspect drove up in a silver four door compact sedan. He parked the car near the Jeep, then took off in the Jeep. Police say the suspect later returned and retrieved the silver car.
If you can help identify the suspect, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.