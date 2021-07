LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries, and police are looking for information about the driver who hit the victim.

Lee’s Summit police said a white truck hit the pedestrian Thursday morning at 291 Highway and SE 5th Street. It happened around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what happened, but don’t have any images from the crash. They ask anyone who witnessed what happened to call the department’s traffic unit at 816-969-1766.