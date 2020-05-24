Police looking for 12-year-old who ran away from family care center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy they say ran away from a family care center in the Waldo neighborhood.

Christopher Mendoza was last seen at 8150 Wornall Rd. at 1:13 p.m. on May 23.

Mendoza is 5-feet 1-inch tall and 150 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The boy was staying at the Cornerstones of Care Gillis Campus, though he is not from Kansas City.

Cornerstones of Care is an organization that deals with child and family trauma, according to their website. Their work involves children in the foster care system and improving individual health. They have three campuses in Kansas City and many other across Missouri and Kansas.