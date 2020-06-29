Police looking for driver and 2 passengers who ran after crashing vehicle into pole near 37th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the male driver and two female passengers who ran from the scene of a one-vehicle collision early Monday morning that sent multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. near 37th and Prospect.

Police said the driver of a maroon Volvo SUV was traveling south on Prospect at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and went off the roadway where they struck a metal light pole on the passenger side.

The driver and two passengers ran from the scene with unknown injuries.

Police said a male passenger who was sitting in the right front was cut from the vehicle and was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger in the right middle seat was cut also from the vehicle and was reported to have critical injuries.

A female passenger in the left middle seat had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.