Police say they have located vehicle involved in deadly hit and run early Sunday morning near 43rd and Main

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say they have located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. near 43rd and Main.

Police say the victim was crossing Main Street, west to east, when she was struck by a driver heading south who then left the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old Kansas City woman.

Police did not say if they have located a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News