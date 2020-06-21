Police say they have located vehicle involved in deadly hit and run early Sunday morning near 43rd and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say they have located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. near 43rd and Main.
Police say the victim was crossing Main Street, west to east, when she was struck by a driver heading south who then left the scene.
The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old Kansas City woman.
Police did not say if they have located a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.