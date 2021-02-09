Police looking for former metro football star 3 months after he disappeared

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a former high school football standout who disappeared in December of 2020.

Drew Temple, 31, is 5’10 and weighs 210 pounds. His family says he drives a 4-door grey Toyota Camry.

Kanas City Police say he was last seen near 17th and Oak. If you’ve seen Temple since November, call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Temple played football at Rockhurst High School and was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 7 overall player in the state of Missouri. signed to play at the University of Missouri. He left the university after his red-shirt freshman year.

He signed with the University of Missouri where he redshirted during his freshman season. He left Mizzou and enrolled in the University of Kansas. In 2010, Temple transferred to Missouri State University to play football for the Bears.

He’s also the younger brother of Mizzou standout Tony Temple.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: Drew Temple 31, 5’10, 210lbs, black/brown, last seen in November 2020 near 17th and Oak. known to drive a 4dr grey Toyota Camry. Drew’s family is very concerned for his well-being and safety. If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons at 816-234-5136 pic.twitter.com/F7ORFw9NDb — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 9, 2021