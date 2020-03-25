Police looking for missing Blue Springs man, family fears for his safety

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are searching for a man who they say was last seen on Saturday, March 21.

DeConley Paige, 37, has been out of contact with his family and friends since his disappearance, which they said is unusual and out of character, according to a police statement. They said they fear for his safety.

Officials now consider Paige a missing person.

Paige is described as standing 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray pullover jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information on his location to call the department at 816-228-0151.