Police looking for person possibly connected to Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is looking for a person of interest they believe to be connected to a Saturday homicide.

Police said detectives are looking for 19-year-old Isaiah M. Lopez. Lopez is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 115 pounds.

Earlier Sunday, police reported recovering a white U-Haul pickup truck from Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park that was seen being driven away form the homicide scene Saturday afternoon in the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue.

Police were called to that scene just before 3:30 p.m. where a man was found shot and injured, he later died. He hasn’t been identified yet.

In addition the truck, Independence investigators are still looking for two suspects in relation to the deadly shooting, no arrests have been announced yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816 325-7777.