KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to catch the person who shot at a home and left a young person who was inside injured.

While police did not release their age, they did say the victim was a juvenile.

The shooting happened around midnight near 92nd and James A. Reed Road.

Police said the victim was in a bedroom when bullets went though the house.

Investigators ask if you know anything about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.