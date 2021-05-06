Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run involving pedestrian on Kaw Drive in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — The Edwardsville Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Police reported the incident just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Kaw Drive, just west of Interstate 435.

The suspect vehicle is reported to possibly be a black 2002-2003 Nissan Murano. Police said it will have moderate to severe damage on the front passenger side.

The pedestrian’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect is reported to have left east into Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as details become available.

