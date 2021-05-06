Police looking for suspect after Kansas City, Kansas officer dragged during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are looking for a suspect after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

KCKPD said around 4 p.m., an officer was working a traffic stop on a vehicle near 26th and Miami Ave. in the Argentine area.

Police said when the officer was outside of the vehicle, the driver took off, dragging the officer over a grassy area for 200 feet.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his legs and was taken to an area hospital.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. No description has been given at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

