LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Leawood, Kansas Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a bank robbery late Thursday afternoon.

Police said the Chase bank located of West 119th Street and Roe Avenue was robbed just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, wearing all blue clothing.

No weapons were shown or used in the robbery and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The name of the suspect will not be released until formal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leawood police at (913) 642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.