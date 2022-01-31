LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police are looking for a suspect who robbed Sarpino’s Pizzeria on Monday morning.

According to the Leawood Police Department, the suspect went inside the pizza shop, showed a weapon, and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect, identified as a black male in his 30s, left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with a Minnesota Vikings logo, dark blue pants, brown shoes, white gloves and a COVID-19-type face covering.

Police said no one was injured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Leawood PD at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

