Police looking for suspect who stole historical guns from Lee’s Summit museum

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Historians and police in Jackson County are searching for piece of stolen history.

It’s been more than a week since a museum in Lee’s Summit was burglarized, and police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video from the museum.

Leaders with the Lee’s Summit Historical Society told police a thief stole seven antique guns from the Lee’s Summit History Museum on April 8.

The pistols date back to the 1850’s — before the Civil War broke out. The firearms were originally owned by Cole Younger, the celebrated Civil War-era figure from Jackson County.

A spokesperson for the Lee’s Summit Police Department said a burglar forced his way through part of the museum’s back wall. Once he was inside, he took seven antique handguns that had been donated to the museum years ago. Police believe the suspect drove away in a dark-colored Jeep.

“That’s a major loss to have,” Fred Grogan, chairman of the Lee’s Summit Historical Society, said Friday.

Grogan said the ties these guns have to Younger, a guerrilla fighter turned bank robber, makes their value impossible to quantify. Younger’s remains are buried in Lee’s Summit. History shows him to be a contemporary of Frank and Jesse James.

“Guns like this would have been sold at auction to collectors if the provenance could be established they were, in fact, at some point owned by Cole Younger,” Grogan said.

Grogan said it’s possible the burglar has no idea the value of what he’s stolen. Grogan said he has no idea what the thief wanted with those pistols.

Police in Lee’s Summit posted a photo of the accused thief to their Facebook page last week. It’s been viewed and shared thousands of times, but as of Friday, police don’t know who’s to blame for this theft.

“What we want is somebody who can identify that person,” Officer Carmen Spaeth said.

Spaeth added the burglar may be in for a surprise.

She said the value of those stolen pistols won’t be as high without proof they belonged to Younger. Certificates of authentication are the accepted form of proof. Those remain with the museum staff.

“Are they just going to sell these on the black market for whatever money they get? They might get $500 for this priceless gun,” Spaeth said. “They can’t authenticate it. They don’t have the means to authenticate it. To someone else, it’s not going to be worth much without that.”

But if they could, the pistols might be priceless. Grogan said he knows of similar historical firearms that have sold at auction for $80,000 apiece.

Police said they’d be pleased to see them returned to the museum.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please contact Lee’s Summit Police at 816-969-7390.