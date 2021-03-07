Police looking for suspect who stole pickup, fired shots at victim in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs Police are attempting to locate a suspect that stole someone’s pickup truck Sunday morning and fired shots at the vehicle’s owner.

Police responded to the incident just after 8 a.m. in the area of 135th and Post Drive. Officers learned an unknown male suspect had been attempting to steal a nearby unoccupied running Ford Ranger when the owner attempted to intervene.

The suspect was able to steal the truck and fired multiple shots at the owner as he left with it. Another vehicle owned by the victim was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was later seen by officers and a brief chase began but ended when the suspect began driving into oncoming traffic.

The suspect left west into Leavenworth County.

At this time, police say no injuries have been reported.

The stolen vehicle was described as a black 1994 Ford Ranger with Kansas license plate 397MMW.

Police ask anyone who sees the stolen vehicle to call 913-596-3000. They ask that you do not approach the vehicle if it is seen as the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

This incident remains under investigation.