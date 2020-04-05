Police looking for suspects after deadly shooting at apartment near East 80th and Campbell

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. at an apartment near East 80th and Campbell Street. When officers arrived they located a man inside an apartment who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who called police said two unknown suspects arrived at the apartment and shot the victim. The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information are asked to call the homicide unit directly at 234-5043, or anonymously the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.