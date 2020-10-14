Police looking for suspects and vehicle connected to August homicide near 46th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for the suspects and their vehicle related to a homicide in August.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 8 p.m. on August 21 near 46th and Prospect Ave. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Patrick Hicks.

Police say the male suspects were in a black Chrysler, seen in the video above, when they fired multiple shots at the victim after a minor crash in the entrance of a gas station.

The front passenger window of the Chrysler would have been shot out following the incident, according to KCPD.

The victim’s family asked KCPD to blur out his vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the suspects are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.