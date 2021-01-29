Police looking for suspects in hit-and-run in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are asking for any information that can lead to the identification of two suspects in a hit-and-run crash in a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Myrtle Avenue on Jan. 20.

In a tweet, KCPD included a video which shows the speeding vehicle coming from the 31st street exit of I-70, losing control and striking a parked vehicle.

We're trying to identify the suspects in this hit-and-run crash that happened near the 31st Street exit off I-70 in the 3000 block of Myrtle on Jan. 20, 2021. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Overland Park. If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2utb6Wx9TF — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 29, 2021

The video shows footage of two suspects walking into an store after having crashed the vehicle.

The car was stolen from Overland Park, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS