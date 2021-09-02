Police looking for utility vehicle stolen from Independence Chamber of Commerce

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are searching for a utility vehicle that was stolen from the Independence Chamber of Commerce early Thursday morning.

The Independence Police Department said that sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Kubota UTV was taken from the building at 210 W Truman Road.

The last time the vehicle was seen was in the area of Rotary Park near 25th Street and Westport Road.

According to the Kubota website, the vehicle is a full-size diesel RTV-X1140.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call IPD at 816-325-7300.