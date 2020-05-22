Police looking for woman with disabilities who may have been taken from group home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a woman who was reportedly missing from a group home yesterday, May 21, and may have been taken by two men.

Tara Thomson, 37, disappeared around 9 p.m. from the home at 1041 W Truman Rd. Thomson is a ward of the state and under guardianship of Cass County due to severe mental conditions.

Last week at about 10 a.m., the manager of the home noticed a white utility truck with a green “GH” painted on the side parked on the street while the group was doing exercises outside, according to a statement from Cass County. Two men in the truck, who are white, said that they were “just looking.” The manager also noticed they were drinking.

Last night, the group was outside for a smoke break, and staff noticed the truck again. Thomson was seen going outside, and then she was suddenly gone, according to the statement. The truck then drove off.

Cass County officials said Thomson is very trusting of strangers. She also needs daily medication.

She’s described as a white female with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 135 pounds, stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, green jogging pants and purple shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.