Police looking to ID suspects in early morning Shawnee armed robbery

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police are attempting to identify four suspects involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an armed robbery of a person as he walked to his vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. at a home near West 53rd Street and Findley Street, just west of K-7.

Just after 4 a.m. the victim reported that four men armed with handguns attempted to take his belonging and car keys at gunpoint.

The victim was struck in the head with a handgun and sustained minor injuries but was able to run into his house.

At 5:25 p.m., while officers were still on the scene investigating, they heard several gunshots a few blocks to the west of their location.

They determined that suspects matching the discription from the robbery were interrupted burglarizing a vehicle by the owner and when confronted, one of the suspects shot multiple handgun rounds at the victim. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as white males, possibly late teens to mid twenties, wearing hooded seatshirts and surgical masks.

Police said there is doorbell video footage of one of the suspects seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.