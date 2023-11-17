OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in a recent felony theft incident.

Police say the incident took place on Nov. 2, at a high-end retail store on Metcalf Avenue, not far from 121st Street.

Surveillance video above shows multiple suspects in the store as they grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and run out the door.

The video even shows one suspect dropping multiple items and stopping to pick them up. An employee comes up in an attempt to stop the last suspect from leaving but is pushed by the suspect.

Another suspect then returns to run in and steal more items before running off.

Overland Park store theft November 2

Overland Park store theft November 2

Overland Park store theft November 2

Overland Park store theft November 2

Overland Park store theft November 2

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving in three separate vehicles seen in the surveillance photos above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.