LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man is under investigation after police said he shot and killed a man on his front porch early Thursday morning.

It happened at a house near South 7th Street and Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m.

The Leavenworth Police Department said the man living at the home called 911 to report he shot someone trying to break into his house.

Officers arrived and found a man’s body. Investigators said the man suffered several gunshots before his death.

An investigation into exactly what happened is underway. Police have not released any information about either man’s identity.