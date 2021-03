KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigation a shooting near a Phillips 66 gas station on E Gregory Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say officers were flagged down at about 6 p.m. and found a person who had been shot in the face. The victim is listed in stable condition.

According to police, the gas station surveillance video of the parking lot was not functioning.

After speaking with witnesses, a black Jeep was described as a possible suspect vehicle.