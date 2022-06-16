LENEXA, Kan. — Police believe they know his crimes, but investigators don’t know his identity.

Lenexa police released surveillance pictures of a man they believe is responsible for stealing a number of catalytic converters across the Kansas City metro.

But, investigators don’t believe he stopped with cars.

Lenexa police said the same man is suspected of breaking into homes and cars across Johnson County and Kansas City, Missouri.

Source: Lenexa Police Dept.

It’s likely he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages and stolen property.

Officers need the public’s help identifying the man. He is also believed to be driving a white Chevy SUV with minor damage to the front driver’s side.

If you can help identify the man, call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8097.

