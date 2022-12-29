KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fugitive wanted for two Kansas City murders is in custody.

The Kansas City Police Department said 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. surrendered to authorities outside of Kansas City, Missouri.

Pulluaim is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action

The charges stem from a double homicide on Oct. 17 near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road.

Officers responded to an apartment and found the bodies of 35-year-old Chantell Gibson and 26-year-old Austin Scott, Gibson’s cousin.

According to court documents, Gibson dated Pulluaim.

Court documents say DNA from the crime scene matched Pulluaim’s DNA collected during a previous prison sentence.

Police said Pulluaim left the crime in one of the victim’s vehicles. He hadn’t been seen until he turned himself in this week.