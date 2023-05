KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a woman who is in need of immediate medical care.

Latasha Alexander, 32, disappeared near 70th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said she hasn’t been seen since Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

She is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds. Her family believes she may be in a beige SUV.

Kansas City police ask anyone who knows Alexander’s location to call 911.