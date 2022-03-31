TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault.

Trayvonne Jones’ mugshot. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Trayvonne Damont Jones, 21, of Topeka, faces charges including:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Abuse of a child

Aggravated child endangerment

Two counts of aggravated battery

Jones knew the victims he attacked and there is no further danger to the community, according to the Topeka Police Department. The assault happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Southwest Byron, which is in the College Hill Apartments area near Washburn University.

TPD said a baby later died at a local hospital as a result of its injuries during the incident. The baby’s mother was also hurt in the assault, but was treated and released.

A Topeka police car stakes out the scene of an alleged assault, where a baby died March 30, 2022. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

Jones’ arrest came after TPD said it took multiple people to the Topeka Law Enforcement Center for further questioning. Officers stayed at the scene of the assault for hours, going into the afternoon as detectives investigated.

Police took Jones to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and a jail representative told KSNT 27 News around 6 p.m. that he is being processed as an inmate.