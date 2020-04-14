Police need help finding missing woman with developmental disabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police need help finding a missing northeast Missouri woman with developmental disabilities who was last seen in Kansas City.

32-year-old Alicia Miller Dugger was last seen Friday on Independence Avenue in Kansas City.

Memphis, Missouri Police Chief Bill Holland told KTVO that Dugger had gone to Kansas City with a male friend and the two got separated after getting into an argument.

Dugger is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at (816) 234-5000 or the Memphis Police Department at (660) 465-2106.