KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are asking for help locating Jerome White, who was last seen Friday evening about 10:00 p.m., near Truman and Brooklyn.

White is 31 years old, 5’ 7” tall, 140 pounds, bald and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shire with a $ sign on it and blue jeans.

White has cerebral palsy and gets confused easily and requires medications.

If anyone has any information about White please call 911.