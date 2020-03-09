Police need your help locating a dog that bit five people

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Five individuals were bitten by the dog while in the area of 138th and Lamar St. The dog then ran away and has not been located.

The dog is a medium size yellow mixed lab. The dog was aggressive, and we are asking anyone who encounters the dog to not attempt to catch it and to call the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.