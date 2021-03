KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Samantha L. Bonen, 28, was last seen on Friday March 5, 2021 walking around 34th and College in Kansas City, Mo.



Ms. Bonen, is five feet tall, and weighs 120 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing jeans and a light blue jacket. She also has medical conditions that require medications.



If you see her or have any information about her location, police are asking you to call the missing person unit at 816-234-5136.