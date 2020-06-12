Police need your help to identify a carjacking and kidnapping suspect

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. – The Excelsior Springs Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect from a carjacking and kidnapping incident on June 9, 2020 at 6:15 p.m.

The suspect was riding a stolen motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The people in the vehicle got out to assist the suspect, when he got into their vehicle and fled from the scene with their 7-year-old child still in the back seat.

The suspect stopped a short distance down the road and the child got out of the vehicle and the suspect continued westbound on Missouri 10 Highway.

The stolen vehicle was recovered the next day at a hotel in Blue Springs, Mo.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, approximately late 40’s to early 50’s, balding with a reddish or sandy colored goatee. The suspect may also have injuries from the crash to his left forearm.

People with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Excelsior Springs Police Department detectives at 816-630-2000









