Police offering reward regarding skeleton found in Independence in 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding clues to a case involving a man’s skeletal remains found at the old Rockwood Golf Course, according to Crime Stoppers.

The bodily remains were found at the course near the 2400 block of S. Westport Road in Independence on Sept. 21, 2019. Police said that the death appeared suspicious.

Detectives believe that the body was missing person John T. Duckworth, a white 51-year-old male. The man’s identification was consistent with certain medical equipment and medical conditions. However, a positive identification of the remains is still pending.

Duckworth was reported missing earlier that year on July 25.

The police and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers are asking the community for help in the investigation. They ask anyone with information on the remains or on Duckworth to call contact the Independence Missouri Police Department or the Tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000.00 in reward money. All information is anonymous.

