KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near 9th and Prospect Sunday night in Kansas City.

Around 11 p.m., a person driving a Dodge SUV was traveling north on Prospect at a very high speed when they did not stop at the traffic light, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A Lincoln Town Car was hit by the Dodge while it was heading west on 9th Street. Police say the Dodge rotated and broke a wooden power pole. The Lincoln was hit off of the roadway into a nearby carwash parking lot.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers did not provide information about the identity of the victim.

The driver of the Dodge got out and ran from the scene.