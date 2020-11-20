Police puzzled by disappearance of Cameron man, missing for over a week

CAMERON, Mo. – It’s been more than a week since a man, believed to be a veteran, disappeared from his home in Cameron, Missouri.

Jason Huff left his home the afternoon of Nov. 11 to run errands. His family reported him missing three days later when the 47-year-old didn’t return.

“It is something puzzling,” Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor said. “We’re doing everything we can.”

Huff was spotted on surveillance video at gas stations in St. Joseph and Dearborn. Bashor said Huff was alone during both sightings and appeared to be fine, stopping only to get gas.

His vehicle was later found, 20 miles east of Dearborn, along a gravel road in Plattsburg.

“It’s very rural,” Bashor said about the area. “A lot of large fields for farmers.”

Investigators spent the week conducting searches on foot and in the air.

“Drones were brought in, as well as members of fire and law enforcement were out there, taking sections at a time and searching everything,” Bashor said.

People who know Huff tell FOX4, he served in the military and worked at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. One of his former co-workers sent the following message:

“Anyone that knows Jason Huff knows he is a very personable person, kind, pleasant attitude, loves his family and friends, and very professional in how he carries himself in everything he does. Him not being in contact with someone this whole time isn’t who Jason Huff is.”

Bashor said Huff’s family is cooperating with their investigation and that they will continue to follow all leads in hopes of finding him.

“We’re looking at every avenue,” he added.

Right now, investigators do not suspect foul play or believe Huff wanted to hurt himself. They’re asking anyone who may have seen him after Nov. 12 to call the Cameron Police Department or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at (816) 632-TIPS