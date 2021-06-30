Police radio captures moments officers chased down suspect charged in Plaza hotel shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder and more for a shooting Tuesday morning at a Country Club Plaza hotel.

Police made quick work of finding Derell E. Thompson after he allegedly shot and killed a man at the Sheraton Suites hotel.

The search was documented on Broadcastify.com, which recorded police dispatch radio of officers on scene and dispatchers supporting them. You can hear the audio in the video player above.

You can hear a KCPD dispatcher call over the radio: “46 Terrace and J.C. Nichols. Sounded like the calling party was running.”

People who ran from the Sheraton Suites called for help after the shooting that happened just off the lobby of the hotel.

Court records say after sitting together in the dining area of the Sheraton, Thompson, his 12-year-old son and Darron Mitchem walked through the hotel lobby to the elevators. Mitchem and Thompson’s son got into one of the elevators, and that’s when police said Thompson took out a gun and shot Mitchem.

“Multiple calls saying 3-4 shots inside the building,” a dispatcher said. “Was possibly an active shooter from the first floor.”

Police said video surveillance shows Thompson’s son running off of the elevator after the shooting and out of the hotel. Thompson followed, causing a panic as they ran east across the Plaza.

“There’s two unknown males, one armed with a gun, going northbound on Central. The phone disconnected,” the dispatcher reported to police looking for the suspect.

Officers spotted Thompson by Mill Creek Park.

“There’s one right there in front of you! Look at him, right there!” the officer shouted over his radio. Officers quickly arrested him.

“Right in front of the Courtyard by Marriott on J.C. Nichols. We got him thrown down,” said one of the officers on scene.

Thompson’s young son tried to get away on an ATA bus.

“They just called me and they said a young black male in gym shorts tried to get on the ATA bus down here at J.C. Nichols and 47th,” the officer said. “The operator would not open the doors, and the party ran off.”

After Thompson was arrested, police said he told them he shot his friend Mitchem because Thompson had a feeling Mitchem killed his son who he said was in a hotel room at the Sheraton. Thompson told detectives he was afraid Mitchem would kill him, too.

Police say they found three handguns with extended magazines, ammunition, three cell phones, narcotics and a scale in the hotel room where Thompson had been staying.

Court records show Thompson has been in and out of prison. His criminal history dates back to 2004, including convictions for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and fleeing. His most serious conviction was drug trafficking in 2005.