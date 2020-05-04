Police radio shares details of Overland Park shooting that killed officer, suspect

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park is mourning the loss of a beloved police officer, killed on his way to work.

Officer Mike Mosher spotted a hit-and-run crash and tried to stop the driver. A nearly 3-mile chase followed and ended with both the 37-year-old officer and 38-year-old suspect killed.

Sunday afternoon, Mosher was headed to work. As he passed 143rd and Antioch, he saw a car fleeing a crash scene. Mosher followed the driver to 123rd and Mackey.

Details of what happened were relayed by police radio and heard via a Broadcastify recording.

“He got out of his car and is refusing to get back into his car. I need units here please,” an officer said.

The next arriving officers tried to sort out exactly what was unfolding.

“Rolled up on an unknown type accident involving an intoxicated driver. We then heard shots were fired. A witness said it’s possible there was an officer on the ground,” an officer said.

Witnesses tell FOX4 they heard four or five shots that sounded like firecrackers going off. Investigators said Mosher and the suspect, now identified as 38-year-old Phillip Carney, fired at each other.

“The, the ambulance — we need them. We need them down here,” an officer said.

Mosher, who was wearing his uniform, was in dire need of help. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

“We are with the suspect. The suspect has been shot,” an officer said.

FOX4 has learned the suspect, Carney, is a former ballroom dance teacher. He has a long criminal history in Johnson and Douglas counties and was awaiting trial on cases involving property damage, burglary, theft and battery on a law enforcement officer. Source say bond conditions stipulated he not be in possession of a gun.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team is continuing to investigate what happened. This is the first officer death within the Overland Park Police Department in 35 years.