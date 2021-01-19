Police release new details on fatal I-35 crash at Metcalf in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police have released new information, including a witness account, on a deadly crash that happened on January 16.

The crash, which happened on northbound I-35 at I-635 and Metcalf Avenue, shut down two lanes of traffic. One person died, and another person was seriously injured.

The vehicle was heading north on I-35 when it left the roadway to the right, according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department. It struck a guardrail, flipped and hit the metal pole of a sign.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle swerved off of the roadway and flipped over before coming to a rest.

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not provided any other information.

Presse Release: Fatal Crash pic.twitter.com/ohXXwQJSfv — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) January 19, 2021