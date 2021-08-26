Police release photos of car involved in hit-and-run crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives hope two pictures will help lead them to a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Lee’s Summit.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday near NE Anderson Drive and NE Turquoise Drive. That area is southwest of the I-470 and 40 Highway interchange.

The car is silver and may have damage to the front passenger side area.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run, you can send the police department a private message on Facebook and reference case #21-5371, or call the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.