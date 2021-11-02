Police release picture of car involved in hit and run

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police hope a new clue will help locate the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened on Oct. 19 near Summit Lanes on SW Oldham Parkway.

Investigators believe the car is a 2003-2006 Honda Accord. They said it had damage on the corner of the front passenger side fender before the hit-and-run that took place. They can’t make out the car’s license plate number in the picture.

Source: Lee’s Summit Police Dept.

If you know where the car can be located, or have any information about the crash, call the Lee’s Summit Police Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752. You can also message the police through their Facebook page and reference case #21-6855.