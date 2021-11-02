Police release picture of car involved in hit and run

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police hope a new clue will help locate the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash.
The collision happened on Oct. 19 near Summit Lanes on SW Oldham Parkway.
Investigators believe the car is a 2003-2006 Honda Accord. They said it had damage on the corner of the front passenger side fender before the hit-and-run that took place. They can’t make out the car’s license plate number in the picture.
If you know where the car can be located, or have any information about the crash, call the Lee’s Summit Police Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752. You can also message the police through their Facebook page and reference case #21-6855.