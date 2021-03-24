Police release picture of car suspected in crime spree between Leavenworth County and metro

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — Police received a big clue in a string of car thefts Wednesday morning.
Investigators released a picture of a car they believe was used in several of the crimes. The car is a mid 2000s model Chevy Malibu. It has front end damage and the passenger side brake light doesn’t work. Police say the car did not have a rear license plate.
The driver was involved in a chase with police Wednesday morning, but police eventually stopped following he car.
If you know anything about the stolen cars, or know where the car is, call police.