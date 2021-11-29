Olathe police searching for man as part of double homicide case

OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators hope a picture will be the key that helps solve a double homicide and give the victims families answers.

Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, both of Tonganoxie, were shot and killed Nov. 20. Officers found their bodies inside a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive in Olathe.

They believe the man in the picture knows something about the double homicide. Investigators need help identifying and locating him.

Last week, Olathe police said the shooters are believed to be four or five men. Officers think they were driving a dark gray pickup truck, and released the image of the truck.

Source: Olathe Police Dept.

“There are a few things about the truck that stands out. It has a bed cover on the truck bed. It has tinted windows. It’s got six pointed star wheels and nerf bars on the driver side and passenger side,” Joe Yeldell, Olathe Police Department spokesman, said.

The Olathe Police Department asks anyone who knows the man or someone who owns a truck like the one pictured to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.