Police release report surrounding Britt Reid’s crash that injured 5 year-old

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have released the report surrounding the serious injury crash involving former Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid.

The report is heavily redacted, but it does show that the Dodge Ram pickup Reid was driving at the time of the crash is owned by a Kansas City, Missouri, dealership. Also noted in the crash report, responding officers said it wasn’t known if Reid was drinking at the time of the crash.

FOX4 learned Tuesday that officers have completed a reconstruction of the crash that seriously injured Ariel Young. The 5-year-old is now breathing on her own, but her family said she is not the same happy free spirited little girl she was before the crash.

A GoFundMe created for the family, Ariel’s aunt says that the little girl has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be.

Ariel’s 4-year-old cousin Julianna, who was sitting beside her, is recovering from a concussion and broken nose.

The public has already raised more than $515,500 for Ariel and her family. The family continues to express their appreciation for the community’s overwhelming prayers and support.

Reid’s contract with the Chiefs expired earlier in February. The team did not renew it.

Police say in a typical major crash it takes 30 to 60 days to finish putting the case file together and send it to prosecutors. Then prosecutors can take weeks more to decide on charges. Among that evidence, we know police drew blood to analyze if Britt Reid was impaired by alcohol and prescription meds at the time of the crash.