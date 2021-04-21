Police release video; seek driver after officer shocked by downed power line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police released video that showed a power line falling on an officer and injuring him. The officer was treated for electric shock and was released from the hospital.

The officer was working an off-duty security shift near 30th Street and Southwest Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. April 17. A witness later told police that the car, which the person called a “street racer,” was doing donuts when it crashed into the power pole, sending the wires onto Southwest Boulevard.

The officer walked down the street to investigate when another car drove over the wire and it shocked the officer.

The officer was “flung back in a shower of sparks,” police stated. You can see those sparks in the video police tweeted.

Please watch this video of the crash that injured the officer; detectives need your help identifying a vehicle and driver involved so they can talk to him about what he may have seen prior to the crash. Any info, contact Traffic Detectives @ 816-482-8189. pic.twitter.com/8RNz5UxY57 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 21, 2021

Now Kansas City Police are looking for the car and driver involved. They want to ask him what he saw just before hitting the damaged power line. The car is a maroon colored four-door sedan.

If you know the person involved, or any information about the car, call the police or contact Det. Gary Burgess in the Traffic Investigation Unit at 816-482-8189.

