KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fatal crashes have significantly increased in Kansas City this year.

KCPD has reported more than 90 fatalities from car crashes this year. That number exceeds the total number of deaths in 2022.

Speed, impaired driving and distracted driving are some of the most common factors in deadly crashes that KCPD and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A have responded to this year.

On Sunday, three people were killed in crashes in Kansas City, Missouri.

“There is no reason for someone to drive three times the speed limit because you aren’t going to get there any faster; you are risking killing yourself or somebody else,” Sgt. Deb Randol with KCPD’s accident investigation unit, said.

In Kansas City, fatal pedestrian strikes are also common, along with accidents resulting from car races on city streets.

Sgt. Randol says on Sunday, KCPD responded to two deadly accidents: a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run and a crash involving racing on Prospect Ave. That killed two people, including an innocent driver.

“This morning, I went over and talked with his family, a very nice family. You look at their faces, and you just try to explain that because someone made the decision to drink and speed on our city streets, that their son won’t see his birthday next month,” Randol explained. “His family has to say goodbye to him and bury him.”

MHP Troop A also reports a significant increase in deadly crashes this year.

“We’ve had a 19 percent increase in the Troop A area in fatalities, so right now, just now, in Troop A, we have had 85 fatalities for the year so far,” said Cpl. Justin Ewing with MHP Troop A.

“When we look at why those crashes are happening, they tend to be the same over the last 10 to 15 year period: speed, inattention, and impairment are the circumstances that we continue to see a high number in,” Ewing said.

In many fatal crash cases this year, seat belts were not buckled.

“We’ve worked so many crashes this year where it is the simple click of a seatbelt that could’ve saved lives,” Sgt. Randol said. “They may have been hurt, but at least they could still be there for their families. “