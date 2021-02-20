Police respond to a standoff in 3200 block of East 13th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, MO Police Department is responding to a standoff with a barricaded subject in the 3200 block of East 13th Street.

Police say a call of a cutting came in around 7:00 p.m. near East 12th Street and Benton Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from apparent injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A few moments later, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of East 13th Street to an apartment building to respond to another cutting. When they arrived to this scene, they were provided with information related to the previous call including details about a subject of interest who was believed to be inside an apartment building at the location.

Police have surrounded the building and evacuated several people from inside. Negotiators are on scene attempting to make contact with the subject of interest who is believed to be armed.

This is an ongoing situation and details are still coming in. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as details become available.