Police say 10 women, 3 children found in local human trafficking operation

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Ten women were found in a recent human trafficking operation in eastern Jackson County.

Oak Grove Police, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force worked together on an operation last week.

During the investigation, 10 women were contacted and offered various services that included food and medical care.

Three children, under the age of 5, were taken into protective custody.

Police say five men were detained.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police ask anyone with information or suspect human trafficking in your area, to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-8888.