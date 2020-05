KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 3-year-old that was shot Wednesday night was done by another child under the age of 10 who was home at the time.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside a home near 23rd Street and Chelsea Avenue.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said at least one adult was in the home at the time of the shooting. They also want to remind the public that they have free gun locks available at all police stations.